Hogs, feeders lower Monday

“December cattle closed higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 18,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued talk of tightening supply into the fourth quarter, still strong Packer profit margins and lower than normal weights are all seen as positive forces.”
Hogs were down a little to begin the week. “December hogs closed slightly lower on the session and October closed moderately lower on the day with an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash market news remains with a negative tilt, but December is already trading at a massive discount to the cash market.”