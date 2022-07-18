Hogs find strength Monday

People are also reading…
“August cattle closed higher but well off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “…Weakness in the feeder cattle market helped to trigger some weakness after the early rally. Strong Packer margins have helped to support. A more positive tilt to outside market forces added to the positive tone but the run-up in grains is pressuring feeder cattle.”
“August hogs gapped higher on the opening and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 29 and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued lower-than-expected production and strength in the pork market have helped support the rally.”