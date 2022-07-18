 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hogs find strength Monday

People are also reading…

“August cattle closed higher but well off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “…Weakness in the feeder cattle market helped to trigger some weakness after the early rally. Strong Packer margins have helped to support. A more positive tilt to outside market forces added to the positive tone but the run-up in grains is pressuring feeder cattle.”

“August hogs gapped higher on the opening and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 29 and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued lower-than-expected production and strength in the pork market have helped support the rally.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High temps support cattle prices

“August cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy to lower trade early in the day. The buying pushed the market up to the high…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle market looking strong

Cattle futures are steady to higher after light gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market has looked under-value compa…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Packers looking to be aggressive

Packers have some cattle contracted but slaughter pace is brisk so they may need to be aggressive with purchases this week, according to Total…

USD rally hurting beef

Weekly export sales for beef of 9,200 mt were a marketing year low and down 17% from last week and 35% from the prior 4-week average, accordin…

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Heat wave watched for weight impact

Traders remain concerned that extreme heat across the central Plains over the next two weeks will keep cattle weights in decline which might c…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News