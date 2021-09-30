 Skip to main content
Hogs finding new buying interest

Hogs finding new buying interest

  • Updated

Open interest is surging for the lean hog market “indicating new buying coming into the complex,” Allendale said. There has been bull spreading as December gained on the deferred contracts, they noted, but October’s contract is getting closer to the cash index.

Cattle markets are "having trouble holding onto the stiff premium to the cash market," The Hightower Report said as weaker cash markets and declining beef prices weigh on sentiment. "Continued talk of high beef prices and the possible impact on demand is helping to pressure the market."

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The Cattle on Feed report was negative compared to the average pre-report estimates but is expected to have limited market affect, Patti Uhric…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to lower for today, due to weak retail values, and choppy trade likely before the Cattle on Feed report is re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Last week closed with choppy two-sided trade on futures as the market was anticipating the USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report to be released …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

October hogs closed sharply higher yesterday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since July 28. The market is up 15.3% co…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

