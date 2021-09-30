Hogs finding new buying interest

Open interest is surging for the lean hog market “indicating new buying coming into the complex,” Allendale said. There has been bull spreading as December gained on the deferred contracts, they noted, but October’s contract is getting closer to the cash index.
Cattle markets are "having trouble holding onto the stiff premium to the cash market," The Hightower Report said as weaker cash markets and declining beef prices weigh on sentiment. "Continued talk of high beef prices and the possible impact on demand is helping to pressure the market."