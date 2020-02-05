There was optimism early in the lean hog trading, but selling emerged as the day went on, leaving many hog contracts lower today. The market is still “extremely oversold” according to Stewart-Peterson, but right now they noted there is “just not a sense of urgency for speculators to own hogs at this time.”
A positive for the currently falling cattle futures could be found in recent gains from the stock market, Stewart-Peterson said. A few gaining days in a row “could positively impact retail beef prices,” they said, despite the charts looking technically weak.