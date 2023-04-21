The large discount of June to the cash is a factor which may continue to support cattle prices, The Hightower Report said this morning.
People are also reading…
Meanwhile there is export demand for beef, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. USDA’s weekly Export Sales data for beef had 19,092 mt of beef bookings for the week that ended April 13.
“That was a 9-week high,” he said.
As for hogs, with June holding a stiff premium to the cash market, “it may take some positive news in order to avoid increased selling pressures,” The Hightower Report said.