“October cattle closed sharply lower on the day after a sharply higher opening,” the Hightower Report said. “The cattle-on-feed report from the USDA show smaller than expected placements of cattle onto feedlots during the month of June. The news was slightly supportive against trade expectations, but the hefty total meat supply is hard to absorb in a period of weak demand.”
Hogs were higher Monday, although traders continue to have concerns about the supply size. “October hogs closed higher on the day after another impressive move higher in pork values,” the Hightower Report said. “…The market opened higher with strength in the cattle but traders remain nervous over the ability of market to absorb the huge short-term supply.”