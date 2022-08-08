Hogs higher on talk of tight supply

“October cattle closed higher on the session but well off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since May 4. While technically overbought, more talk of strong demand and tightening supply from the Tyson Foods earnings report helped to support the market.”
Hogs moved sharply higher to begin the week, amid talk of a tightening meat supply and bullish technical action.
“October hogs opened near steady on the day and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” The Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since March 31.”