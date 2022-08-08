 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hogs higher on talk of tight supply

“October cattle closed higher on the session but well off of the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since May 4. While technically overbought, more talk of strong demand and tightening supply from the Tyson Foods earnings report helped to support the market.”

Hogs moved sharply higher to begin the week, amid talk of a tightening meat supply and bullish technical action.

“October hogs opened near steady on the day and the market closed sharply higher on the day,” The Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since March 31.”

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Cattle

Cattle

Cattle

According to the Export Sales report, weekly beef bookings down from sales from each of the past two weeks and was 20% weaker than the same we…

Beef supply may be peaking

Peak supplies of fed cattle may be upon us or as cattle owners hope — past us, according to The Cattle Report. Processing margins have improve…

Lean hogs

