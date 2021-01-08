Hogs holding steady

Lean hog calls are steady to higher, though we look for the front month contract to continue to struggle with October price resistance, according to Total Farm Marketing. Deferred contracts are showing strength, erasing Wednesday’s losses and challenging or establishing new highs.
Some cattle operators are looking to the grain markets each day before the livestock markets. Feed costs is on everyone's mind, according to The Cattle Report. Winter is a time when many operations require supplemental feed for the cattle and those rations are running one-third higher than last year. Farmers are moving quickly to take advantage of multi-year highs for corn and grain elevators have lower basis bids for fall crops.