There has not been much reason to talk bullishly about hogs for the last several months but over the last week they have rallied over $5 (11%) on improving cash sales and demand, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. Cattle, on the other hand, have been in a grinding bull market for the last month. Unless there is another widespread shutdown, prices should be well supported at this week’s lows.
