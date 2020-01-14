The cattle market is finding resistance at last week’s highs today, The Hightower Report said. “Cash cattle rallied slightly last week, but not enough to rationalize the stiff premium of futures to the cash,” they said. “However, until the beef market shows more weakness, the market could stay in the recent consolidation zone.”
Record imports from China this December is giving some underlying support to the lean hog market, as the February contract saw sizable gains today. “The U.S. share of the China pork import market was relatively small in 2019, but this could change significantly for 2020 once the U.S./China trade deal is complete.”