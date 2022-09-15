Hogs lifts livestock markets

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 17,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the beef market and a sluggish tone for demand and the cash market helped to drive the market lower yesterday, but strength in the hog market and ideas supply will tighten up in the fourth quarter helped support.”
“December hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 17,” the Hightower Report said. “With the cash market at 97.58, it is difficult to find new aggressive selling interest with December hogs trading near 86.00. Outside market forces shifted to a more negative tilt, but this did not slow the buying.”