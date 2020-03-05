Outside market weakness means the lean hog market needs to see strong export sales to avoid more selling, The Hightower Report said. “It will be difficult to hold prices at current levels if exports slow,” they said. “China prices have been firm, and this would suggest an active need for additional imports.”
In much the same story this week, The Hightower Report warns of the slowing demand “clog(ging) the beef pipeline very quickly.” They said if coronavirus spreads across the U.S., there will be a “significant hit” on beef demand.