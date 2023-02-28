People are also reading…
Hogs will enter the day looking to bounce back after yesterday’s losses. April’s contract is bak to the $84 range, a range not seen two weeks ago, Barchart said. “USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That matches last week, and is 30k more than the same Monday last year.”
Corn market were weak all Monday leading to higher Feeder cattle trade, Walsh Trading said. “But resistance held as futures are trading at a high premium to the index and may be too extended.”