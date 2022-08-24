 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hogs lower, cattle rise on Wednesday

It was an up-and-down day for cattle markets. “October cattle experience choppy and two-sided trade early in the session today but closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “This is a bearish technical development as the market has pushed down to the lowest level since August 15.”

“October hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 6,” the Hightower Report said. “A collapse in pork cutout values yesterday combined with a significant jump in weekly average weights helped to pressure the market.”

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

