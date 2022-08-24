Hogs lower, cattle rise on Wednesday

People are also reading…
It was an up-and-down day for cattle markets. “October cattle experience choppy and two-sided trade early in the session today but closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “This is a bearish technical development as the market has pushed down to the lowest level since August 15.”
“October hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 6,” the Hightower Report said. “A collapse in pork cutout values yesterday combined with a significant jump in weekly average weights helped to pressure the market.”