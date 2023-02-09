People are also reading…
With a hook reversal on Tuesday and follow-through buying yesterday, the hog market may see a short-term recovery bounce, according to The Hightower Report. With a rally in pork values this week and a continued drop in hog weights, the market looks vulnerable to a recovery bounce. In addition, in the USDA monthly update, pork production was revised lower for 2023. Pork production in the first quarter is still expected to be higher than last year, and higher than the fourth quarter, which is a contra seasonal bearish force.
Very light trade typical of the mid-week ranged from $157-$159 live and $250 dressed with mud docks harming the live price on some northern cattle, according to The Cattle Report. Most cattle owners in the South are asking $161 as the spread in prices from north to south narrows with mud docks and a narrowing of the choice/select spread.