Hogs may have reached their low

In just 15 trading sessions, February Hogs fell from $91.60 to 7$6.40, a 16.6% drop. However, “there was a crossover on Friday to suggest a low is in place,” The Hightower Report said today.

Live cattle futures rallied on Friday, partially reversing the week’s losses, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. The question remains if the Cattle on Feed report be enough to move the needle forward today, Sloup said.

A combination of slower than expected cattle marketings and placements not down quite as much as expected leaves a bearish tilt to the USDA’s Cattle on Feed report.

