Hogs may see 'major collapse' in cash markets

Cattle is being called steady to lower this morning after continued selling pressure to open the week, Total Farm Marketing said. The fire at a Nebraska JBS plant helped pressure the market, taking an estimated 6,000 head capacity offline. “It is still uncertain how long the plant will be idle.”
The Hightower Report said the hog market is pricing in “a major collapse” in the cash market in the weeks coming up. “Volume has been increasing the last several days and open interest is down to the lowest level since February 22 as fund trader long liquidation has been active.”