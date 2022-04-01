Hogs might have hit short-term peak

“June cattle opened higher on the session but closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued demand concerns have helped support some long liquidation selling in the cattle market, and short-term technical indicators are rolling over and suggest at least a technical correction might be in order.”
Meanwhile, hogs also moved lower on Friday, possibly having hit a short-term peak.
“June hogs closed lower on the session and down sharply from the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed 542 points (4.3%) lower for the week and the weekly key reversal helps to confirm a short-term peak.”