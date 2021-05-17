 Skip to main content
Hogs mixed, cattle higher as week opens

Cattle markets moved higher to begin the week. “June cattle closed slightly higher after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed August cattle down to the lowest level since May 6. Traders expect the beef market to peak-out soon as bookings are completed for the Memorial Day holiday.”

Hog markets were mixed, with some concern China could slow import demand. “The hog market closed lower for June hogs and higher for August hogs,” the Hightower Report said. “June hogs failed to attract new buying interest on the early rally. The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since April 30.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

