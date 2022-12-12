Hogs mixed, cattle higher on Monday

People are also reading…
“February cattle closed higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since December 5. The market seems to be absorbing the surge higher from Friday. The market seems to have the supply fundamentals to remain in an uptrend, but consumer demand is still in question.”
“February hogs closed lower but near the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 14. The Lean Index fell below 82.00 and this left the market premium to the cash, and traders see packer demand as somewhat sluggish given the negative profit margins.”