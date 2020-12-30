 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs mixed on year-end trade

Hogs mixed on year-end trade

Lean hog markets were mixed today with prices failing to see much traction, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures started the session strongly this morning, but failed to hold on to those early gains,” they said. “The early trade was fueled by stronger retail markets to start the week.”

The beef market “continues to rally” overall, The Hightower Report said, despite the lower closes in most contracts today. “The cash market has been firm,” they said, noting there is concern the first few weeks of February could be weak.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News