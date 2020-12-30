Hogs mixed on year-end trade

Lean hog markets were mixed today with prices failing to see much traction, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures started the session strongly this morning, but failed to hold on to those early gains,” they said. “The early trade was fueled by stronger retail markets to start the week.”
The beef market “continues to rally” overall, The Hightower Report said, despite the lower closes in most contracts today. “The cash market has been firm,” they said, noting there is concern the first few weeks of February could be weak.