Hogs were “surprisingly” lower today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. Uncertainties about U.S./China details are causing traders to be cautious, and the market is sagging despite being possibly affected by any tariff waivers that are issued.
The cattle market “tried to rally early” as cash cattle prices were slightly higher last week, The Hightower Report said. “However, beef prices were moderately lower on the week last week, and this does not bode well for cash trade this week,” they said.