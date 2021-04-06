Hogs 'on fire' and looking strong

“The (lean hog) market is technically on fire,” Scott Shellady, with Ag Optimus, said. “There’s good fundamentals, good technicals. We can do some rotating through to kind of cool things off a little bit, I think that’s okay. All in all, I’ve just got that one word written, bullish. Things continue to look strong. It’s perilous, but it’s still strong, so be careful about that.”
He said the last year has seen tremendous changes in markets. “What a difference a year makes,” Shellady said. “We talk about that a lot. This time last year the July contract was around 70; it just recently made a run at 105. Wow, that’s a big difference. That’s a great gain for the producer… A good example of what a difference a year makes.”