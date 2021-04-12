Hogs overbought, drop to open week

“June cattle closed slightly lower on the session after the early break failed to attract new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 31. While technically overbought, the market is experiencing very bullish short-term cash fundamental news, and this should help support the market on breaks.”
“June hogs closed sharply lower on the day with a sweeping outside-day down,” the Hightower Report said. “The lower close is a key reversal after posting contract highs for the fourth session in a row. The market is extremely overbought technically with RSI near 80 and stochastic measures near 89. Traders continue to expect very strong export sales, especially to China.”