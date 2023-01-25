Hogs oversold, but not finding support

People are also reading…
Yesterday’s overall close lower in hogs “was a disappointment,” but February’s contract held support, Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures are well oversold and may be due for a bounce, but lower cash trade may be preventing that rally.”
“Live cattle got a boost from higher corn today, but the sluggish trend in boxed beef has kept futures from moving significantly higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder cattle were under pressure from the move higher in corn, but did not do terribly and even saw a higher close in the March contract.”