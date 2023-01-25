Hogs oversold, but struggling

People are also reading…
“April cattle closed slightly higher on the session and closed higher for the 4th session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “The early break held minor support, and the market is trading near the highs of the session. Beef prices have been choppy to lower recently and this is a negative force, but the market seems to have the supply fundamentals to trade higher over the near term.”
The hog market is oversold, but continues to have difficulty moving higher. “The market closed slightly lower after choppy and 2-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is extremely oversold technically, but supply fundamentals remain a negative force, and futures are trading at a stiff premium to the cash market.”