Hogs, pigs inventory down

The USDA’s March Hogs and Pigs report places the March 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 72.209 million head, down about 3% from last quarter and 2.3% from the prior March, compared to pre-report estimates of 1.2% lower. The market hog inventory is about 2.4% smaller than a year ago, compared to expectations of 1.3% lower, said Jason Franken of Western Illinois University.
Retailers may be looking to step in the market to secure beef supplies with May and the start of grilling season around the corner, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. Feeder cattle fell under the weight of corn prices again on Tuesday as the market continued to break technically lower.