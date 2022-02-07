 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs rebound for big Monday trade

Hogs rebound for big Monday trade

April live cattle finished down while April hogs opened lower but ended up trading sharply higher, according to The Hightower Report.

April hog futures extended their gains and posted a new contract high, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The cattle market overall looks friendly and is still trading in an up-trend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We like the near-term view of the …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are in an extreme overbought condition and there is plenty of pork available, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs continued to see higher trade, hitting new contract highs in the process. “Ideas that cash hogs can continue to rally in the weeks just a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News