Hogs responding after "bullish" report

Hogs are finding higher opening calls this morning after yesterday’s USDA quarterly hogs and pigs report, Total Farm Marketing said. “The report saw most hog groups showing numbers below expectations.”

Cattle markets “seem to have the supply fundamentals to continue in a short-term uptrend,” The Hightower Report said. “Demand is still somewhat questionable as higher priced beef cuts will compete with a tightening consumer budget after taking into account the surge higher in energy and food prices.”

