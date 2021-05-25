Hogs rise, cattle markets mixed

“June cattle closed slightly lower on the session with an outside day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The bounce to Friday's high failed to attract new buying interest. The short-term cash fundamental news remains mostly positive, but there continues to be fears that demand could weaken over the near term, and that supply could remain ample.”
Hogs moved sharply higher on Tuesday. “June hogs closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market to new contract highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The surge higher in pork cutout values this past week would suggest cash markets can continue to work higher over the near term.”