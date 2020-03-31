Cattle futures are staying “extremely choppy” Oliver Sloup of blue Line Futures said. “We continue to believe (along with most everyone else) that there is still upside potential, but the market isn’t making it easy.”
Meanwhile, lean hogs continued to “roll over” yesterday, Oliver Sloup said. More expanded limits today will add to volatility, as the bears remain in control. “They may want to consider rewarding the market at some point today,” Sloup said. “Just as we have seen a violent move to the downside, we could see a violent relief rally.”