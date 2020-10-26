“December cattle closed lower on the session but well up from the early break,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since June 29. The bearish cattle and feed report which showed a record high supply of cattle on feedlots for the month of October helped to pressure.”
“December hogs closed sharply higher on the session with an outside day up,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 13. The huge discount of December hogs to the cash market helped to provide some support. Look for a technical recovery bounce with 69.05 and 69.92 as resistance.”