People are also reading…
“April cattle closed moderately higher on the session with an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the break yesterday was overdone, plus talk that supply fundamentals will tighten up again into the second quarter were seen as positive forces. Less bearish outside market forces also helped to support.”
“April hogs opened slightly lower on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since October of 2021. Weakness in pork export product prices plus the large premium of futures to the cash market were seen as negative forces.”