 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hogs start strong, cattle firmer to open Tuesday

Hogs start strong, cattle firmer to open Tuesday

Futures markets “had a strong start to the week” in hogs, as the October contract holds a discount to the index and buyers came forward after the August contract expired, Total Farm Marketing said. The October discount is $23 under the index, a “historically wide” discount.”

Cattle markets were called firmer today, Total Farm Marketing said, as the October contract is at its highest point since mid-July. “If prices were to break through, additional money flow and short covering is likely,” they said. “If prices fail in this area again, prices could easily pull back and retest the bottom of the range.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The USDA report’s revising expected beef production for the balance of this year and next lower, isn’t a surprise. “The downward revision was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Oct. and Dec. futures traded lower on Friday before ending the session well above the lows for the week and continue mixed this morning, Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Weekly pork export sales “lacked fire” with new net sales down 62% from last week as Japan and Mexico were the top buyers. China was quiet in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News