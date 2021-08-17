Hogs start strong, cattle firmer to open Tuesday

Futures markets “had a strong start to the week” in hogs, as the October contract holds a discount to the index and buyers came forward after the August contract expired, Total Farm Marketing said. The October discount is $23 under the index, a “historically wide” discount.”
Cattle markets were called firmer today, Total Farm Marketing said, as the October contract is at its highest point since mid-July. “If prices were to break through, additional money flow and short covering is likely,” they said. “If prices fail in this area again, prices could easily pull back and retest the bottom of the range.”