The hog market continues to probe for a short-term low, The Hightower Report said again today.” June hogs closed moderately higher on the session Friday as some stability in the pork product prices last week, and some talk that the slower slaughter pace might provide support has helped to spark some buying,” The Report said.
For cattle, the technical action is negative but with the very strong cash market the last few weeks, June cattle are trading at a much larger discount than normal for this time of the year. Weights are low and the slaughter pace is also expected to stay low, The Hightower Report said today.