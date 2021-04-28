Hogs strong, cattle slip lower as day progresses

“June cattle traded higher on the day into the midsession but closed lower and sharply down from the early highs,” the Hightower Report said. “The market rallied early in the session with sharply lower grain prices, but the turn higher in the grain markets helped to trigger some selling in the livestock.”
“June hogs gap higher on the opening and closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 12 which was a contract high day. The market traded off of the highs of the day as grain prices recovered from early weakness.”