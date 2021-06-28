Hogs surge on lower supply report

“August cattle closed sharply lower on the day with an outside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gap higher on the opening, but there was no follow-through buying. A surge higher in hogs helped to provide some support but traders faded the friendly cattle on feed report and sellers turned active.”
“August hogs closed limit up as the huge discount to the cash helped to limit the interest from new sellers,” the Hightower Report said. “The extremely wide cash basis levels helped to spark a void in new selling interest and buyers turned very active. The market is technically oversold as well and the smaller than expected March-May pig crop helped to support the market as well.”