Hogs surge to new highs again

In pork markets, “The stronger demand tone helps support the market overall and provides the value needed to support the higher trending cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
In cattle markets, with two key reversals in the previous three days, the market seems to need at least a technical correction, The Hightower Report said today.
However, feeder cattle posted a strong outside trading range day on the front end contracts, and could be poised for additional follow through, “especially if the grain market weakness continues,” TFM said.