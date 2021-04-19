Hogs surge to open week

On Monday cattle continued their recent trend of moving lower. “June cattle closed lower but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded sharply lower early and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 5 and an eighth negative daily result in a row.”
In contrast, hogs were sharply higher to begin the week, likely due to thoughts Friday’s selloff was a bit much. “June hogs closed sharply higher on the session with an inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the selloff on Friday was overdone helped to support a strong recovery bounce.”