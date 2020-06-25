“August cattle closed slightly lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “A continued steep downtrend in the beef price is seen as a short-term negative force, and could lead to even lower cash cattle trade ahead. Just a few weeks ago, August cattle was trading at a huge discount to the cash market, but cash markets yesterday were trading near $96.50.”
“August hogs closed slightly higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Deferred contracts are trading moderately higher on the day. Positioning ahead of the USDA report is helping to keep trade choppy. A jump in pork cut-out values yesterday combined with news that weights have come down for six weeks in a row is helping to provide underlying support.”