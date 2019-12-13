The lack of follow-through on the early gains in the lean hog market is “disappointing” given the news of a trade agreement with China, Stewart-Peterson said. “Though the deal has not yet been signed, China should begin to import large quantities of U.S. pork products to meet the protein deficit caused by African swine fever,” they said.
Slaughter this week was down in hogs and cattle compared to last week, but both were up from the same stretches last year.
Cattle had an estimated 662,000 head (down from 679,000 last week, up from 654,000 last year) and hogs were at an estimated 2.763 mln head (down from 2.799 mln last week and up from 2.609 mln last year).