“Prices could be a bit overbought but the trend is higher,” Stewart-Peterson said of the lean-hog market after gains on Thursday. Much of the buying today came late in the session, but were very much in their recent ranges.
An early rally in the cattle markets “failed to even take out yesterday’s highs,” The Hightower Report said, as the market traded lower at the close. They noted there is a large premium to the cash market for futures combine with good weather for weight gains are contributing to “sluggish” action in the cash market.