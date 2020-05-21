“Disappointing” export sales news pressured the market early today for lean hogs, The Hightower Report said. But that wasn’t enough to keep prices lower as July hogs hold a large discount to the cash market, they said. The July contract closed just below its highs on the day.
June Cattle saw its highest close since March 10 today, as it deals with its own discount to the cash market. “The fact that cash cattle continues to trade firm has helped support the June contract,” The Hightower Report said.