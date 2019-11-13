This is the beginning of preparations for the holiday season and the middle meats are attracting the attention of retail and food service operators, according to The Cattle Report. Ribs are working higher, but a rally in 90% lean is bringing along the end meats.
Chinese authorities approved new Brazilian meat exporting plants, according to the Brazilian agriculture ministry, a highly anticipated move to continue to strengthen trade ties between the two nations, Allendale reported. The current list of Brazilian units approved by China is 13 in total (five pork, five beef and three poultry plants), according to the ministry's statement.