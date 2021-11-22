Holiday meat demand may be higher than usual

Consumer demand in the U.S. could be stronger than expected for the holiday season. This could boost meat prices and packer margins, according to The Hightower Report.
Holiday food fare will be the most expensive in years. While beef may have led the way, all meats and all food items are up 10-15% across the board, according to The Cattle Report. Holiday turkeys are no exception. According to consumer price data tracking US checkout prices at a wide variety of retailers, the cost of a whole frozen turkey increased 23 percent in the four weeks ending October 30, compared to the same period a year ago.