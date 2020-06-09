More product and cheaper prices will set the stage for sponsoring beef specials for periods like the 4th of July, The Cattle Report said. Much of the movement of boxed beef is sold on formula to retailers. Processors will be able to fulfill those obligations in the coming weeks. The mix of cuts offered in feature specials will be geared around traditional 4th fare of hamburgers and steaks.
A Brazilian judge has suspended activities for 14 days at a pork slaughter plant. If these problems persist, U.S. exports could receive a boost, according to The Hightower Report. China imported 816,000 metric tons of meat in May, down 5.3% from a month earlier.