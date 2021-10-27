Holidays could boost beef demand

Holiday demand for Thanksgiving and Christmas could see beef playing a more prominent role at the center of the plate, according to The Cattle Report. Retail beef prices – which had lagged the wholesale market going up - may be able to feature a few specials at lower prices.
The hog market remains in a steep downtrend but could be probing for a short-term low given the oversold technical condition of the market and the very steep discount of futures to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report. The slowdown in U.S. exports along with the need for US consumers to absorb increased supply as the seasonal advance in slaughter supply continues has helped to pressure.