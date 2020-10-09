Hormel Foods is eliminating a growth drug banned by China from its hog supply, the company said, joining rivals that are seeking to increase meat sales to Chinese buyers grappling with a pork shortage. “We have been actively monitoring the changing global market dynamics for several years and believe this decision will further position us to meet growing international demand,” Hormel said.
The supplies of cattle are transitioning from oversupply to more moderate supplies caused by the light placement months of March and April, according to The Cattle Report. Sellers will find more bargaining leverage as we move forward in the coming weeks. Traders will be closely watching the quality grade that has been declining and the carcass weights that has risen the past two weeks but should level or decline moving forward.