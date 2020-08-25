The hot and dry conditions for much of the Western U.S. is a serious supply threat as cattle move to feedlots or to the market in areas which have seen a loss of pasture and range conditions, The Hightower Report said this morning. “The break over the last few days could be a result of this "fear" of a bulge in beef production short-term,” The Report said.
Demand news looks quite positive short-term for pork as the monthly cold storage report showed total frozen pork inventory fell in July to the lowest level for any month in nine years, said The Hightower Report. “In addition, the U.S. and China trade officials reaffirmed the phase 1 trade deal in a phone conference call overnight, The Hightower Report said.