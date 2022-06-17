 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hot weather boosting hog market

Hot temperature forecasts are supporting the hog market as the market adds premium and packers are willing to pay higher for cash trade to encourage producers to move hogs in the heat, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

There is little doubt that the leverage long sought by the cattle owners is now delivered to those holding cattle for sale in the north, according to The Cattle Report. Live prices reached $150 yesterday while dressed prices hit $235. These prices are $5 to $7 higher than last week. Sales in the south pushed to $140 sales in Kansas with smaller volumes in Texas at $140. Northern leverage will tend to pull up both prices in the south and live cattle futures although equity markets are pulling cattle futures the other direction.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heat causing issues in Kansas

There are reports of nearly 2,000 head of cattle dying due to the extreme heat and humidity in the past several days, the Kansas Department of…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow o…

Lean Hogs

Hog futures saw some price recovery as futures finished higher to end the week as the strong cash market has moved to a premium over top the f…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News