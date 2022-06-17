Hot weather boosting hog market

Hot temperature forecasts are supporting the hog market as the market adds premium and packers are willing to pay higher for cash trade to encourage producers to move hogs in the heat, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
There is little doubt that the leverage long sought by the cattle owners is now delivered to those holding cattle for sale in the north, according to The Cattle Report. Live prices reached $150 yesterday while dressed prices hit $235. These prices are $5 to $7 higher than last week. Sales in the south pushed to $140 sales in Kansas with smaller volumes in Texas at $140. Northern leverage will tend to pull up both prices in the south and live cattle futures although equity markets are pulling cattle futures the other direction.